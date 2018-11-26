Boys basketball: West Bladen, East Bladen looking for a rebound

Jaheim Lesane Jaheim Lesane Jackson Norris Jackson Norris Javant McDowell Javant McDowell Robbie Cooley Robbie Cooley

Uncharacteristic.

In a word, that’s the easiest way to describe West Bladen a year ago in high school boys basketball.

Resilient is a descriptor this preseason from head coach Travis Pait. And he’ll add, cautiously optimistic.

Pait and the Knights tip off the season Tuesday night. East Bladen’s Kenzil McCall leads his Eagles into the season Friday.

For each, the 10-team Three Rivers Conference action begins the first week of December.

Knights

For 2017-18, West Bladen rolled in as a perennial postseason performer. The Knights had won 18 or more games nine of 11 previous seasons.

But a 7-18 mark included missing the postseason, with a loss to East Columbus in a game to determine the final eight entrants to the league tournament.

“It was a fun group in that they worked hard,” Pait said. “We’ve had so many good players, but we just had a lull. The seniors we had were really good role players on those teams as sophomores and juniors.”

For this season, a significant amount of experience returns.

The nucleus includes junior Tyre Boykin, senior point guard Jaheim Lesane and 6-foot-7 senior Jackson Norris.

“We’ve got a lot coming back,” Pait said. “I can’t tell you good we are. We’ve had good practices.”

Pait hopes for a big year from Boykin, who enjoyed a sensational fall as a playmaking quarterback for the football team. Of Norris, the coach says, “He played sparingly as a junior. We’re looking for good things from him this year.”

He calls the 5-foot-7 Lesane “pound for pound” first- or second-strongest in the school. “He might be our best shooter, and is definitely our best ball-handler.”

Others expected to contribute significantly are 6-foot-4 senior Drew Harris in the post, 6-foot-1 senior wing Kesean Lewis and sophomore Shy’ron Adams, who started as a freshman.

Pait’s teams are usually man-to-man defensively and motion on offense. They’ll look to achieve 100 possessions a game, with traps anywhere between the baselines.

“If we keep our turnovers down, we can surprise some people,” he said.

Aside from Norris, the Knights will be vertically challenged.

“We’re tiny, we’re small,” Pait said. “We film a lot, and Shy’ron looks like he’s huge. What it is, everybody else is small.”

Adams goes about 6-foot or a little more.

Most of the entire bench will see action every night.

“We’re going to play 12, 13 guys,” Pait said. “Teams just aren’t used to playing the pace we do. A lot of people say press, but we play break-neck pace. We’re going to throw people at you all night long.”

The league might be expansive at 10 teams, but it’s also tradition-rich and filled with talent. Fairmont, Whiteville and Red Springs are among the many contenders, Pait says.

A year ago, Fairmont rolled to a 29-2 mark, winning the league regular season and tournament. The Tornadoes reached the 2-A state quarterfinals, falling to Clinton. West Columbus, the league runner-up, got to the 1-A East quarterfinals before losing to Granville Central.

Pait is anxious to see his team climb back up the standings. The Knights were third in the former eight-team Four County Conference the year before.

“It’s a good group, a resilient group,” Pait said. “We had an uncharacteristic year last year. This group seems resilient and learning from mistakes. We’re excited, cautiously optimistic I’d say.

“The first thing is to win more games than last year. We’ll take it game by game. We’re trying to win each possession. If we win more possessions, we think we have a good chance to win.”

Eagles

McCall said his team should have experience.

Like their county neighbors, the Eagles had to play a game to reach the league tournament’s eight-team bracket and fell short in a 5-19 campaign.

But unlike the Knights, East Bladen has not been a regular league title contender. The Eagles have won just 15 games over the last three seasons combined and have endured four consecutive sub-.500 seasons.

The former assistant to Whiteville coaching legend Glenn McKoy hopes to reverse that trend around 6-foot-6 sophomore Javant McDowell, 6-foot-8 senior Robby Cooley, and backcourt seniors Keshaun Davis, Bryon Bowen and Pierce Melvin.

“I have quite a few that are coming back from last year. We have a freshman that started at center last year, and he looks very good as a sophomore,” McCall said, referring to McDowell. “A lot of the backcourt that started, Keshaun and Pierce Melvin saw a lot of time in the backcourt. Running the point guard should help us out quite a bit.”

The Eagles, the coach said, will have to improve defensively to make significant gains in the league.

“Great defense creates your offense,” he said. “We’re not going to be a team that can just set up every time. That’s not going to be our strong point. Getting steals, turning the other team over and getting out on the break, getting layups — that’s where we’re going to depend on our success.”

He’s optimistic the tools are within the roster to do that.

“I think we’re going to be OK,” he said. “We’re just getting the time in the gym, the repetitions, and getting them in shape to play defense for 32 minutes.”

Chemistry will need to be developed. With football suffering a first-round exit, the team is getting more time together than usual before the season-opener.

“We’ll be trying to figure it out and learn each other,” McCall said of the December schedule that includes six league tilts. “Last year we didn’t start peaking until Christmas time. Every year we have great success on the football field. This year, we almost got started with everybody else. I had nine or 10 guys that have been in the gym since the first day of practice.”

The league, McCall says, will be extremely tough. There are no easy nights.

“Most leagues, you might have one or two bad teams, but not this league,” he said. “We had the second-place team beat, and they beat us on last-second free throws. Same as West Bladen, they were in a lot of games that they lost down the stretch. We could have easily been in the mix for fourth or fifth place. It’s tough games every night.”

Knights, Eagles eye significant improvement in win totals

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

