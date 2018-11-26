Girls basketball: East Bladen’s Evers chasing 500th career win

Kasee Singletary Kasee Singletary S'cjada Ellison S'cjada Ellison Patience Ward Patience Ward Ja'Tyra Moore-Peterson Ja'Tyra Moore-Peterson

East Bladen’s Patty Evers is marching toward 500 career wins and is laden with seniors and juniors.

West Bladen’s Brian McCleney is beginning his second season and has to replace the majority of his team’s scoring.

Each team has already tipped its respective girls basketball season, and both are talking defensive improvement as November turns to December and the Three Rivers Conference grind gets going early.

Lady Eagles

The winning tradition established by Evers at East Bladen goes far beyond the county’s borders. When coaches in other leagues talk postseason, who they expect to see, the Lady Eagles are among the first teams mentioned.

East Bladen has missed finishing first or second in its league just once as the school begins its 18th season, all with Evers at the helm. A victory in the season-opener lifted her career win ledger to 483.

Last year East Bladen was 27-2, winning the Three Rivers crown in both the regular season and tournament. The team lost in the Eastern quarterfinals, or third round, of the state playoffs.

“Athleticism, that’s our biggest strength,” Evers says of her returning nucleus. “Using our basketball IQ and learning and watching — they’ve just got to be able to take what I’m teaching and apply it to the games. We teach defense every day, and it can be complicated at times, but this group is very athletic.”

Seniors Ja’Tyre Moore-Peterson, Ashley Hardin and Erica McKoy join juniors Patience Ward and Lorna Mendell in the expected starting lineup. Senior Anna Kate White and sophomore Katie Evans will play plenty of minutes, and freshmen Alexus Mitchell and Mya McDonald show signs of providing ample depth.

Moore-Peterson, a 5-10 guard, has signed with UNC Pembroke. Mendell, a 6-foot-2 junior, enjoyed a solid volleyball season at the net and will be a key in the low post. McKoy, once at West Bladen, is a 5-foot-10 wing player.

“I know it’s early in the season, but his group has always gotten along,” Evers said of her squad, adding their experience should be a plus. “We have good leaders in Ashley Hardin and Ja’Tyre Moore-Peterson. They got good minutes their freshmen year. They should be able to lead this team. I expect them to. They’ve won a couple of conference championships, and they’ve been to the regional finals, so they know the expectations of the program.”

If successful, the 23rd-year head coach says, East Bladen will be playing with energy, communicating, pushing the pace and creating turnovers.

“We want to get up 70 shots a game,” Evers said.

Defense and rebounding, she added, are early challenges.

“We’ve got depth on our bench, and we just need to find the right combinations at the right times,” Evers said. “Playing better defense – I’ve always been a defensive-oriented coach, and I don’t think our defense is where it needs to be right now.”

It’s a zone, but nowhere close to being passive.

“We’re playing the same defense as my college team,” she said. “It’s zone, but there are variations that sometimes people can’t figure out.”

The shooting touch of Moore-Peterson, and the team at the foul line, could figure prominently in how well the squad performs. Her career numbers are splendid: she crossed the 1,200 points plateau in the opening victory, has more than 400 rebounds and began the season needing just 37 assists to reach 300. Two steals a game would get her past 250.

Evers notes the development of Moore-Peterson’s outside shot. Still, scoring in transition will lead to most of the team’s wins.

In the league, Evers has an eye on Red Springs and its numbers of athletes and a St. Pauls team that was young last year and returns a building block or two.

Lady Knights

McCleney is a veteran coach, having been a disciple of Whiteville coaching legend Glenn McKoy from 1989 to 2001. He coached the junior varsity at West Columbus for 14 years, and he’s been on staff as a West Bladen boys assistant all five years, adding the girls head coach title last year.

He’s happy where’s he at, and he’s got optimism for this year’s team. The Lady Knights were 8-17 a season ago, ending their season in the Three Rivers quarterfinals.

“Last year, we pressed full-court for 32 minutes,” McCleney said. “I don’t have the numbers we did last year. The style last year, we could be down 20 in the first half and we’d be cutting it down to six in the fourth quarter.

“We’re still playing man-to-man, but taking off the pressure will save us some energy down in the fourth quarter.”

The coach said the team lost a half-dozen players through graduations and injuries. Juniors Kasee Singletary, Lexie Corrothers and Seniah Johnson form the returning nucleus.

“We’ve got pretty good guard play, especially with Kasee, Lexie and Senia Johnson. All three are returners from last year.”

McCleney said the team is challenged in the low post. Senior S’cjada Ellison will be a key there, having learned a great deal last year backing up Elizabeth Allbright.

The Lady Knights operate with a motion offense, picking their way for mismatches whether they be in the paint or outside.

“They’re really close,” McCleney said in assessing his team’s strength. “They get along great outside the gym, spend time with each other, four or five of them played summer sports with the other girls. They seem to enjoy being around each other and having a good time with each other’s company.”

He’ll expect East Bladen to again be one of the teams to beat in the league, if not the team.

“She’s done a fabulous job with that program since she’s taken over,” McCleney said of Evers. “South Robeson, to me, they’re going to be pretty good because they were so young. Red Springs is going to be tough, Whiteville is going to be tough. They’re no easy nights.”

But then, none are really expected. One expectation he will carry forward from his first year coaching a girls team rather than boys is the effort his squad will put forth.

“That group last year, they played harder for 32 minutes than any group of guys I had,” McCleney said. “It’s been a pleasure. If any guy has never coached girls, they need to coach one girls team in their life. They’re a fun group to be around.”

West Bladen looking to replace majority of scoring from a year ago

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

