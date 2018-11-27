Wooten: Go big or go home

The Asociated Press Mack Brown is introduced at the new head coach at North Carolina by Chancellor Carol Folt on Tuesday at Kenan Stadium. His new athletics director, Bubba Cunningham, is at right. The Asociated Press Mack Brown is introduced at the new head coach at North Carolina by Chancellor Carol Folt on Tuesday at Kenan Stadium. His new athletics director, Bubba Cunningham, is at right.

Mack Brown coming back to Chapel Hill assures one thing.

When Bubba Cunningham finally gave in that his pick seven years ago to lead the football program had dug too deep a hole, he fell in step with the theory go big or go home.

There’s a long road ahead for the coach who won a national championship at Texas in 2005, then failed to sustain the success. Now he’s back at a basketball school.

Chatter that the $12 million buyout of Larry Fedora was a stumbling block to letting the former coach go was unfounded. Carolina has access to money. Lots of it, too.

Later, Larry. Welcome back, Mack.

In an ACC week that should be commanded by talk about No. 2 Clemson and its march toward playoff dates with Notre Dame and Alabama, the national talk for a couple of days was riveted back to Chapel Hill. Brown has been a national television commentator and coached at a football blue blood. He’s big news.

Now he’s back with the baby blue, pulling in about $3.5 million a year. If you’re scoring at home, that’s $6.5 million being paid to two coaches for the football program at a basketball school.

Yes, comparison shoppers, Nick Saban has a deal for $8.3 million at Alabama, Urban Meyer $7.6 million at Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh $7.5 million at Michigan and Jimbo Fisher $7.5 million at Texas A&M.

Carolina intends to play big-boy football. They’ve been trying for a long time.

Truth is, this program is no closer to that now than when Brown left in a huff more than 20 years ago. He’s 67, Clemson rules the league arguably as good or better than Florida State did when Brown was last here, and there’s better competition on the field and in the recruiting lanes.

Mack has his work cut out for him.

That said, good for him and Bubba. In terms of making a “name” hire or some kind of statement, Cunningham delivered a coach who had an “itch” with a wife alongside who said if he’s getting back into coaching its Hawaii, the Bahamas or Chapel Hill.

Don’t expect Carolina to ascend to the top of the Coastal and stay perched there. Granted, the division does not produce repeat appearances in the league title game, much less championship wins. But Brown is the division’s 11th coaching hire since 2008, the first seasons for David Cutcliffe at Duke and Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech.

If Brown and the Heels beat the good teams on their schedules the next two years, it’s a quick assent. Clemson is the Atlantic crossover foe next year, and Boston College (could be A.J. Dillon’s senior campaign) the year after that; N.C. State is every year. The only ACC team — other than itself — Carolina has beaten the last two years is Pittsburgh.

Nonconference, it’s South Carolina and Appalachian State next year, with a trip to Central Florida and Auburn in Atlanta the year after that. They could lose all four.

There’s work to be done. At home with players who fight and sell shoes, and with future players at our state’s high schools who need to know that kind of riff-raff behavior is done.

Welcome back, Mack.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_alanwooten-6.jpg The Asociated Press

Mack Brown is introduced at the new head coach at North Carolina by Chancellor Carol Folt on Tuesday at Kenan Stadium. His new athletics director, Bubba Cunningham, is at right. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_mack-brown.jpg The Asociated Press

Mack Brown is introduced at the new head coach at North Carolina by Chancellor Carol Folt on Tuesday at Kenan Stadium. His new athletics director, Bubba Cunningham, is at right.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.