Boys hoops: West Bladen falls to 4-A Hoggard in opener

WILMINGTON — West Bladen opened the high school boys basketball season Tuesday night, falling 60-52 at 4-A Hoggard.

The Knights of head coach Travis Pait led by four with about two minutes to play. The coach said timing on shot selection and a bad foul contributed to the Vikings taking the lead.

“We had a chance to go ahead with 30 seconds left, and a chance to tie after that,” Pait said.

With five seconds left, there was a timeout followed by a player from each team becoming entangled. Pait said the West Bladen player was given a technical foul, bumping the final scoring margin in what had been a closely contested battle throughout.

The Knights (0-1), who are home Friday night with Union, trailed 13-11 after a period but led 27-26 at intermission and 42-38 entering the final quarter.

Sophomore Shy’ron Adams led the Three Rivers Conference guests with 14 points.

Hoggard (1-0), of the Mideastern Conference, was paced by sophomore Trey Clucas with 23 points and junior Sabastian Haidera with 13.

Pait said junior Tra’shawn Ballard had a couple of big 3-pointers and credited 6-foot-7 senior Jackson Norris with his best rebounding effort. West Bladen rained in seven 3-pointers.

“There were a lot of positives against a very good 4-A basketball team,” Pait said.

