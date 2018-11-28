Girls hoops: Lady Knights tumble at 4-A Hoggard

Haley George
WILMINGTON — West Bladen met a tough defense in 4-A Hoggard on Tuesday night and tumbled 46-11 in nonconference girls high school basketball.
The Lady Knights of the Three Rivers Conference were shut out in the first and third quarters; they trailed 21-7 at intermission.
Freshman Haley George led West Bladen (1-3) with eight points. Junior Mikayla Meadows was the only other Lady Knight to get a field goal.
Icess Tresvik scored 15 points for the Lady Vikings (1-0) of the Mideastern Conference. Julie Wilkerson added 11 points.
West Bladen is home Friday night, hosting Union in a nonconference clash.
