Girls hoops: Lady Knights tumble at 4-A Hoggard

WILMINGTON — West Bladen met a tough defense in 4-A Hoggard on Tuesday night and tumbled 46-11 in nonconference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of the Three Rivers Conference were shut out in the first and third quarters; they trailed 21-7 at intermission.

Freshman Haley George led West Bladen (1-3) with eight points. Junior Mikayla Meadows was the only other Lady Knight to get a field goal.

Icess Tresvik scored 15 points for the Lady Vikings (1-0) of the Mideastern Conference. Julie Wilkerson added 11 points.

West Bladen is home Friday night, hosting Union in a nonconference clash.

Bladen Journal