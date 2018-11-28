Girls hoops: Lady Knights tumble at 4-A Hoggard

November 28, 2018 Bladen Journal Sports 0
By: Bladen Journal
Haley George

WILMINGTON — West Bladen met a tough defense in 4-A Hoggard on Tuesday night and tumbled 46-11 in nonconference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of the Three Rivers Conference were shut out in the first and third quarters; they trailed 21-7 at intermission.

Freshman Haley George led West Bladen (1-3) with eight points. Junior Mikayla Meadows was the only other Lady Knight to get a field goal.

Icess Tresvik scored 15 points for the Lady Vikings (1-0) of the Mideastern Conference. Julie Wilkerson added 11 points.

West Bladen is home Friday night, hosting Union in a nonconference clash.

Haley George
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_4-Haley-George-2.jpgHaley George

Bladen Journal

West Bladen 0 7 0 4 — 11

Hoggard 13 8 13 12 — 46

WB (11) — Haley George 8, Mikayla Meadows 2, Kasee Singletary 1, Tatiana Hunt, Lexie Corrothers, Carley Dawson, Seniah Johnson, S’cjada Ellison.

H (46) — Icess Tresvik 15, Julie Wilkerson 11, Blair Barefoot 7, Ayla Johnson 4, Madeline Elgart 4, Claire-emma Britt 4, Ellison Louthan 1, Skylar Craven, Taylor Frye, Jasmine Devane.