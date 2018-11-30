ACC Network launches Aug. 22

GREENSBORO — Wait no more.

The long sought ACC Network will launch in August next year, the league announced in a statement Friday afternoon.

ESPN and the ACC will begin broadcasting on the linear channel Aug. 22. A week later, Georgia Tech is at Clemson in football in the network’s first conference football game.

A release from the ACC and ESPN said the network will be 24/7 with 1,300 live events annually across TV and digital offerings. The league has 15 members, with Notre Dame a notable indepedent in football, and sponsors 27 sports.

James Pitaro is the ESPN president and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks. In the statement, he said, “With just under nine months until launch, we are all systems go with ACC Network preparations. The strength of the season opening game between Georgia Tech and Clemson is indicative of the robust schedule and programming we have planned for ACC fans.”

Fans of the league have been awaiting the new network for several years. The SEC and the Big Ten have done well financially with their networks, and the ACC is hopeful of increasing the dollars it can supply to member schools.

Currently, the ACC is a significant amount behind in comparison to other Power 5 conferences, despite a successful last decade on the fields and playing courts.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

