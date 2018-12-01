Knights rolls to first win of season

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Shy'ron Adams saves a rebound along the baseline Friday night during a 75-59 victory over Union. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Shy'ron Adams saves a rebound along the baseline Friday night during a 75-59 victory over Union. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Jackson Norris snares a rebound over Union's Matthew Ballance during Friday's 75-59 victory. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Jackson Norris snares a rebound over Union's Matthew Ballance during Friday's 75-59 victory.

DUBLIN — Much like a hockey team’s line changes, West Bladen’s boys basketball team made changes every two minutes throughout a 75-59 nonconference win over visiting Union on Friday night.

The Knights leveled their record at 1-1 heading into Three Rivers Conference play Tuesday at Fairmont. The Spartans of the 1-A Carolina Conference, 10-14 a year ago, were opening their season.

Head coach Travis Pait said the hosts got a spark from junior reserves Nolan Bryant and Nijeah McKoy; estimated his team created more than 30 turnovers; and noted among others the play of sophomore Shy’ron Adams.

Adams led all scorers with 18 points. Junior Tyre Boykin added 16, and senior Jaheim Lesane scored nine of his 15 points after halftime. Senior Kerron Washington scored all nine of his points in the opening half.

The Knights got a baker’s dozen in 3-pointers from Boykin (four), Adams (three), Lesane (three), Bryant (two) and senior Kesean Lewis (one).

The Bladen Journal’s request for interviews with players from West Bladen was denied.

The Knights led 42-24 at intermission, its waves of players forcing the pace and exhausting the guests. The Spartans played just seven players in the opening half; West Bladen used 11 in the first quarter, 12 in the first half and all 13 at least in two quarters each.

U (59) – Kendrick Beatty 14, Darius Highsmith 13, Jaevion Vann 13, Matthew Ballance 5, Joshua Harper 4, Patrick Shepard 3, Malcolm Pigford 3, Cole Bass 2, Tristen Robinson 2, Dequez Rozier, Kciredor Joyner, Cameron Moore, Jamon Hicks. WB (75) – Shy’ron Adams 18, Tyre Boykin 16, Jaheim Lesane 15, Kerron Washington 9, Nolan Bryant 6, Kesean Lewis 5, Trenton Lyons 2, Tra’shawn Ballard 2, Jackson Norris 2, Krist’aun Baldwin, Eddie Perez-Ortiz, Drew Harris, Nijeah McKoy. Union 11 13 19 16 – 59 West Bladen 18 24 22 11 – 75

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

