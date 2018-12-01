East Bladen thumps 3-A Lady Scorpions by 28

Anna Kate White Anna Kate White

LELAND — East Bladen rolled to its second victory in as many outings Friday night, thumping host North Brunswick 75-47 in nonconference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles (2-0) of the Three Rivers Conference are averaging wins by 30.5 points. The 3-A Lady Scorpions (2-2) of the Mideastern Conference lost their second straight to a 2-A squad.

Head coach Patty Evers’ squad got 20 points from senior Erica McKoy and 19 from senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson. Senior Anna Kate White added a career high 14.

Moore-Peterson, a UNC Pembroke signee, had early foul trouble. She scored 17 points after halftime.

“The girls had good chemistry tonight for it to only be our second game,” Evers wrote in an email. “It was a good team win for us. Erica did a good job of running the point and getting to the rim.”

She added praise for senior Ashley Hardin defensively and in setting screens offensively. Junior Lorna Mendell was praised for her play in the low post.

“Anna Kate White continues to give us a lift with a career high tonight,” Evers wrote. “Very proud of this group for continuing to work hard.”

East Bladen opens Three Rivers play on Tuesday hosting Whiteville.

