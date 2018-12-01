Lady Knights crush visiting Union

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Lexie Corrothers (11) and Haley George (right) battle for a loose ball with Union's Autumn Weeks. The Lady Knights' Kasee Singletary (10) and Carley Dawson (back right) look on during the 50-32 victory. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Lexie Corrothers (11) and Haley George (right) battle for a loose ball with Union's Autumn Weeks. The Lady Knights' Kasee Singletary (10) and Carley Dawson (back right) look on during the 50-32 victory. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen freshman Haley George applies pressure to Union's Amaya Jackson during Friday's 50-32 triumph. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen freshman Haley George applies pressure to Union's Amaya Jackson during Friday's 50-32 triumph.

DUBLIN — Kasee Singletary says she doesn’t mind the responsibility teammate Lexie Corrothers places on her.

The junior tandem has been playing basketball together since middle school, and Corrothers says “I’m not right if she’s not right.”

No matter on Friday — they were both right, and then some. They combined for 34 points as the Lady Knights crushed visiting Union 50-32 in a nonconference girls basketball game.

“It’s a team,” Corrothers added. “We pick each other up.”

Singletary agreed.

“When she’s up, I’m up, too,” she said.

On this night, the hosts overcame an eight-minute scoring drought in the first half en route to a dominating performance. West Bladen trailed only briefly in the second quarter, a deficit erased by a Corrothers offensive rebound and score, and her three-point play.

That 14-10 lead grew to 19-12 at intermission and 34-20 entering the final period. West Bladen eventually led by 22.

Corrothers scored nine of her 14 points in the third period, with Singletary adding four more and 10 of her 20 after halftime.

“I don’t know what I did,” Corrothers said of the first half. “He took me out, told me not to reach. I was overthinking everything.”

She clarified that to mean offensively and defensively. But head coach Brian McCleney had the right medicine.

“He calmed me down,” Corrothers said of her better play in the latter part of the game.

Singletary said McCleney’s emphasis was on teamwork, and keeping hands in the right position defensively.

“We’ve had a problem with reaching,” she said. “We’re working on that in every single practice.”

McCleney is a believer in defense igniting offense. He’s dialed back the amount of pressure this season, choosing to be more selective and what might be described as energy efficient over four quarters.

“We wanted to make them go to their weak hand, and for the most part, we did that,” he said. “After last week, we needed that one.”

The Lady Knights (2-2) were also sparked by the playmaking of freshman point guard Haley George and low post play from seniors S’cjada Ellison and reserve Carley Dawson.

Amaya Jackson led Union with 11 points and Justice Johnson added 10.

West Bladen's Lexie Corrothers (11) and Haley George (right) battle for a loose ball with Union's Autumn Weeks. The Lady Knights' Kasee Singletary (10) and Carley Dawson (back right) look on during the 50-32 victory.



West Bladen freshman Haley George applies pressure to Union's Amaya Jackson during Friday's 50-32 triumph.



U (32) – Amaya Jackson 11, Justice Johnson 10, Ashanti Corbett 5, LaTyra English 5, KeAusja Chestnutt 1, Daysha Kenan, Autumn Weeks, Cameriona Whitted, Jazzmin Goodwin, Tionna Smith, Monica Sellars. WB (50) – Kasee Singletary 20, Lexie Corrothers 14, S’cjada Ellison 6, Jessica Labra 2, Carley Dawson 2, Mikayla Meadows 2, Haley George 2, Essance Murphy 2, Tatiana Hunt, Romona Whitaker. Union 5 7 8 12 — 32 West Bladen 8 11 15 16 — 50

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

