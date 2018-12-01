Wooten: Pirates players deserved better from the pay grades above them

The Associated Press David Blackwell, an East Carolina alum brought back to the program to direct the defense by Scottie Montgomery, was interim head coach Saturday at N.C. State. Montgomery was fired Thursday. The Associated Press David Blackwell, an East Carolina alum brought back to the program to direct the defense by Scottie Montgomery, was interim head coach Saturday at N.C. State. Montgomery was fired Thursday. The Associated Press N.C. State's Reggie Gallaspy (25) gets some help from teammate C.J. Riley (19) as he fights for yardage against East Carolina's Nate Harvey (40) and Warren Saba (17) on Saturday. The Wolfpack won 58-3, with Gallaspy setting the school record for touchdowns in a season, giving him 19, by scoring two. He ran for 220 yards on 24 carries. The Associated Press N.C. State's Reggie Gallaspy (25) gets some help from teammate C.J. Riley (19) as he fights for yardage against East Carolina's Nate Harvey (40) and Warren Saba (17) on Saturday. The Wolfpack won 58-3, with Gallaspy setting the school record for touchdowns in a season, giving him 19, by scoring two. He ran for 220 yards on 24 carries.

RALEIGH — Early, often and all afternoon.

The N.C. State fans were up a lot Saturday, that is, those who came out for what has been a tremendous series with East Carolina since the 1970s. There were fewer fans in Carter-Finley Stadium for this series than ever before, but then that’s been the dubious distinction of Tobacco Road’s biggest football rivalries this awkward fall.

East Carolina couldn’t fill Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for Carolina in September. Carolina couldn’t fill Kenan Stadium for State a week ago.

The common thread is the weak programs in Chapel Hill and Greenville, each requiring a coaching change. Larry Fedora was let go within 24 hours of the season ending; Scottie Montgomery was let go mid-week amid speculation the Pirates’ rudderless administration ship was panicking to get James Madison’s Mike Houston.

East Carolina’s players deserved a better fate than Saturday. This wasn’t football timing as much as it was political, and far away from those Pirates wearing gold britches and doing their best to upset bowl-bound N.C. State.

“Imagine having everything you’ve worked for, is just ripped out of your chest, and thrown on the ground” said 6-foot-6, 302-pound senior offensive lineman Garrett McGhin, his voice quivering a bit as he spoke. “And I pray that nobody in that locker room has to go out the same way I did.”

For McGhin and the seniors, it was a second coaching change. The first brought Montgomery to Greenville.

There was no talk, however, from he, senior Cannon Gibbs or ECU alum and interim head coach David Blackwell about the timing impacting the team’s performance. But each lamented the loss of Montgomery, and the division surrounding East Carolina.

The backstory is deeper.

Margaret Spellings was a controversial pick to lead the UNC System in 2016. She quickly chose Cecil Staton to lead East Carolina, which didn’t elicit too many ripples until N.C. Policy Watch’s digging showed some members of the board confirming Spellings’ choice were oblivious to his littered past as a Georgia politician.

This fall, Spellings said she’s quitting before her contract is up. Staton has denied a report he’s headed out in the next few months but there’s little confidence around Greenville in his plans to stay very long, much less his leadership.

Stability with Staton reduces quality choices for AD. Any football coach would prefer being hired by an AD in good standing, much less a school without one.

What we saw this week was build up toward a Wednesday trustees meeting that didn’t yield an athletics director and Montgomery fired Thursday reportedly because UNC Charlotte offered Houston on Sunday.

So the Pirates took the field Saturday, and the Wolfpack ran past and through them with relative ease. ECU has struggled defensively all season, even though actually being improved from a year ago.

“It’s tough. Mentally, these young men have been through a lot,” said Blackwell, the program’s fourth defensive coordinator in as many years. “I’m proud of the fight and the character they showed.”

Like many others, for him the division is troubling.

“We’ve got to lose some of the negativity around the university, around the program,” Blackwell said. “When I was at Clemson, the first thing I’d do after we got off the field was check to see how ECU did. When I was at Pittsburgh, same thing. This is our university; this is my university.”

Gibbs advanced the thought with optimism.

“There’s beauty in a struggle,” he said. “These guys see they can grow through this. Everybody is struggling to be a Pirate. We have to come together.”

State led 27-0 after a drama-less first half and won 58-3 going away, which is what most of those that came did at halftime. It rained, literally, not just Wolfpack points and school records.

The Pirates have been drowning in choppy seas for months. Montgomery’s dismissal was rumored since before a hot September afternoon when East Carolina blew out the Tar Heels.

McGhin’s message to the underclassmen was what he believed Montgomery would want.

“This is the situation we are in. It sucks,” McGhin said he told them. “But this is the way it is. The game was going to be played either way. Either we can roll over or we can take the fight to them.”

Battle-scarred and bruised, and with scores of injured players missing, they did their best.

They got no help from the pay-grades above them.

They deserved a better fate Saturday.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_alanwooten-1.jpg The Associated Press

David Blackwell, an East Carolina alum brought back to the program to direct the defense by Scottie Montgomery, was interim head coach Saturday at N.C. State. Montgomery was fired Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ecu2-1.jpg The Associated Press

David Blackwell, an East Carolina alum brought back to the program to direct the defense by Scottie Montgomery, was interim head coach Saturday at N.C. State. Montgomery was fired Thursday. The Associated Press

N.C. State’s Reggie Gallaspy (25) gets some help from teammate C.J. Riley (19) as he fights for yardage against East Carolina’s Nate Harvey (40) and Warren Saba (17) on Saturday. The Wolfpack won 58-3, with Gallaspy setting the school record for touchdowns in a season, giving him 19, by scoring two. He ran for 220 yards on 24 carries. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ecu1-1.jpg The Associated Press

N.C. State’s Reggie Gallaspy (25) gets some help from teammate C.J. Riley (19) as he fights for yardage against East Carolina’s Nate Harvey (40) and Warren Saba (17) on Saturday. The Wolfpack won 58-3, with Gallaspy setting the school record for touchdowns in a season, giving him 19, by scoring two. He ran for 220 yards on 24 carries.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.