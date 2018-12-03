Eagles tumble at North Brunswick

Freddy Wooten Freddy Wooten

LELAND — East Bladen placed three players in double figures scoring but fell to host North Brunswick 75-60 on Friday in its season-opening high school boys basketball game.

The Eagles of third-year head coach Kenzil McCall will begin Three Rivers Conference play Tuesday when Whiteville visits. North Brunswick of the Mideastern Conference leveled its record at 2-2.

Sophomore Javant McDowell led East Bladen with 15 points. Senior Pierce Melvin and sophomore Freddy Wooten added 10 points each.

North Brunswick junior Davonte Beatty made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Scorpions. Travis Lowe and Demond Perry added 11 points each.

“For about three quarters and two minutes, I was very well pleased,” McCall said. “For the first game, I am pleased. We’re definitely ahead of last year. The kids fought hard.”

He said the game was tied at halftime and entering the fourth quarter. Down six, the Eagles “got out of position, lost contact on their shooters,” McCall said. The result was a pair of 3-pointers that established a double-digit deficit.

The head coach praised his team’s man-to-man defense, but said it would need to improve with less fouls. North Brunswick sank 24 of 40 free throws.

