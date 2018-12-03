Baseball, softball coaches will wear helmets

Baseball and softball coaches will be required to wear head protection in the coaching boxes, starting this spring.

The state high school association’s Board of Directors met last week in Chapel Hill and issued the new directive. The protection should be in the form of a helmet or hard skull cap-style helmet.

The move is similar to what has happened in recent years with professional baseball.

The board also heard from subcommittees as it moves toward a policy for home school students, and transgender participants. No decisions were implemented. More work is being done toward draft policies, and that will include feedback from athletics directors at the city and county levels, a news release said.

This year marks the midway point of the four-year realignment period, and several schools had requests. None directly affect the Three Rivers Conference that is home to both East Bladen and West Bladen.

Among those decisions for schools in the central and eastern half of the state:

• Durham Hillside moves up from 3-A to 4-A and will compete in the Triangle 6 Conference.

• Vance County will be 3-A and play in the Big 8. The school began play this year and is a consolidation of Northern Vance and Southern Vance high schools.

• Warren County drops from 2-A to 1-A and will remain in the Northern Carolina Conference.

• Eden Morehead goes from 3-A to 2-A, and will play in the 3-A Mid-State Conference, creating a split classification conference.

• The new Montgomery Central High School that consolidates West Montgomery and East Montgomery will be 3-A and play in the Rocky River Conference. That’s a 2-A league and playoff stiplulations will be in place for team sports.

The board also agreed to increase officiating fees in football and basketball. An additional adjustment, beginning in the third round of the playoffs related to travel for neutral crews, was also made.

Volleyball was given clarification for what is allowed in weekly limits, with regard to participating in a tournament.

The association will have a one-year trial for girls wrestling, put on in conjunction with the N.C. Wrestling Coaches Association and USA Wrestling.

Off the courts and playing fields, the board revised its investment policy statement to handle increasing market volatility.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

