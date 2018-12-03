Youth basketball league registration is open

DUBLIN — Registration information from the Lil’ Knights Basketball League has been announced.

The league is for youth in first through eighth grades. Registration of $25 is due by Dec. 29.

The divisions are 8-foot co-ed, 9-foot co-ed, 10-foot boys and 10-foot girls.

Play will be on Saturday mornings in January and February.

Checks should be made payable to West Bladen Athletics Association and mailed to PO Box 947, Bladenboro, NC 28320. The other way to register is in person Dec. 27-29 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the high school.