ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen had a difficult third quarter and fell 29-19 to Whiteville in junior varsity girls basketball Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby were deadlocked 11-11 at halftime and trailed 23-16 entering the last period.

Shanell McMillian and Ronkira Lennon led the hosts with five points each. Aaniyah Jackson added three points; Azariah Rhodie, Mariah Smith and Heather Hardin had two each.