West Bladen girls clip Fairmont

Lexie Corrother Lexie Corrother

FAIRMONT — Junior Kasee Singletary scored 16 points and freshman Haley George scored 10, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute to lift West Bladen over Fairmont 42-41 in girls high school basketball Tuesday night.

It was the Three Rivers Conference opener for the Lady Knights of second-year head coach Brian McCleney.

“That was a tough one,” McCleney said. “We had a sizable lead, but let some things slide away. We fell down 41-39 with about a little over a minute to go.”

Junior Lexie Corrothers made one of two foul shots, West Bladen forced a turnover and George knocked down an eight-footer on the baseline to send the guests back ahead.

“We were able to force a turnover and run out the clock,” McCleney said of the final seconds.

West Bladen led 21-15 at halftime and 28-17 entering the final quarter.

“When we had them down, I was hoping we could have continued that pace,” the coach said. “Playing at Fairmont is always tough. This was a learning experience for the girls, going back to the Westover game we lost. Their demeanor was different, they stayed upbeat and they still felt they had a chance to pull it out.”

Fairmont’s rally was led by Sanaya Thompson, who scored all seven of her points in the last period. Kayla Powell led the Lady Tornadoes with nine points.

West Bladen has a nonconference test at Union on Wednesday night, then is home for Red Springs on Friday in Three Rivers action.

Lexie Corrother https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_11-Lexie-Corrothers.jpg Lexie Corrother

Bladen Journal