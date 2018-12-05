Lady Eagles rout Whiteville in league opener

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Lorna Mendell (43) and Anna Kate White (13) defend Whiteville's Gabriella Rouse (11) and Alexandria Bellamy (2) in the first half of Tuesday's Three Rivers Conference victory. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Lorna Mendell (43) and Anna Kate White (13) defend Whiteville's Gabriella Rouse (11) and Alexandria Bellamy (2) in the first half of Tuesday's Three Rivers Conference victory. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Patience Ward (left) stymies the progress of Whiteville's Ruth Maldonado in Tuesday's 76-53 victory. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Patience Ward (left) stymies the progress of Whiteville's Ruth Maldonado in Tuesday's 76-53 victory.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Team chemistry is evolving, and if the first dozen minutes of the second half Tuesday are the indicator to use, East Bladen will be among the state’s best 2-A girls basketball teams this season.

The Lady Eagles snapped out of their inefficient ways, scoring 51 second-half points en route to a 76-53 whipping of visiting rival Whiteville in the Three Rivers Conference opener for each team. East Bladen turned a 25-17 halftime lead into a 30-plus points advantage midway of the fourth period before the last of its reserves were full-court pressed and the lead shrunk in the final minutes.

“The chemistry is getting better, and that’s helping our communication,” said junior Patience Ward, who scored 20 of her 30 points after intermission. She also snared seven rebounds.

Ward and seniors Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson and Erica McKoy, as they are likely to be most nights, were the best athletes on the floor for either team. Their collective skill sets can spark East Bladen’s variety of zone pressures into offensive attacks, and are complemented by players with non-primary scoring roles like seniors Ashley Hardin and Anna Kate White, and 6-foot-2 junior Lorna Mendell.

Moore-Peterson, signed to play with UNC Pembroke, just missed a triple double. She scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, had eight assists and made three steals. McKoy added 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Hardin, with just a single turnover amid significant ball-handling through rebounds and at times in the high post of the offense, didn’t tally a point but had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“They didn’t look happy,” East Bladen head coach Patty Evers said her team in the first half.

Although Whiteville (0-3, 0-1 Three Rivers) entered winless in two outings, Evers sensed beforehand her Lady Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Three Rivers) were nervous as they met the attention of the first league outing and a near-capacity crowd for the first time.

“The first quarter, and the first half, we rushed shots, we didn’t look for the open person,” Evers said. “We missed a lot of layups.”

That changed significantly after the break.

“We had a reality check,” Moore-Peterson said.

She said the oft-repeated phrase that defense wins championships is true. And it kicked in for the hosts while the cushion grew in the third quarter.

“It’s hard for everybody to find their roles,” she said. “But once they do, it makes you really tough.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Lorna Mendell (43) and Anna Kate White (13) defend Whiteville’s Gabriella Rouse (11) and Alexandria Bellamy (2) in the first half of Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference victory. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ebladen-whiteville-1-120718-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Lorna Mendell (43) and Anna Kate White (13) defend Whiteville’s Gabriella Rouse (11) and Alexandria Bellamy (2) in the first half of Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference victory. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Patience Ward (left) stymies the progress of Whiteville’s Ruth Maldonado in Tuesday’s 76-53 victory. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ebladen-whiteville-2-120718-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Patience Ward (left) stymies the progress of Whiteville’s Ruth Maldonado in Tuesday’s 76-53 victory.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

W (53) — Trinity Smith 18, Marquasia Smith 9, Jazmin Faison 8, Alex Bellamy 7, I’Reona Johnson 6, Gabriella Rouse 5, Ruth Maldonado, Tessa Nicholson. EB (76) — Patience Ward 30, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 18, Erica McKoy 13, Alexus Mitchell 6, Mya McDonald 3, Anna Kate White 2, Abbie Cross 2, Lorna Mendell 2, Katie Evans, Lila Lin, Kabarah Moore, Ashley Hardin. Whiteville 10 7 12 24 – 53 East Bladen 15 10 25 26 – 76

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.