ROSE HILL — West Bladen dominated defensively, giving up just four field goals in the first three quarters en route to a 36-16 win over Union in nonconference girls high school basketball Wednesday night.

The Lady Knights (4-2) led 13-6 at intermission and 23-9 entering the final quarter.

Junior Kasee Singletary led the guests with 12 points. It was the second win over Union in six nights for West Bladen.

Kasee Singletary

