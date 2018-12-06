DURHAM — Three-pointers didn’t fall, and there didn’t seem to be another plan.

There was, certainly, it just didn’t show.

Playing with freshmen will bring nights like Wednesday. Duke hardly looked like the nation’s third-best team — or skip the ranking, just arguably the best — as it hosted Hartford from the America East Conference.

For the longest time, there weren’t too many smiles as the Blue Devils pulled away 84-54.

Hartford was cagey, running their screens, playing defense with passion. They looked better than 3-6.

Granted, as they stood tall, they were still looking like the little kids in the neighborhood taking on the big kids. Inches and pounds of difference separated the two teams.

Yet, Hartford outplayed them pound for pound.

And then Jack White dunked.

It was midway the second half, the lead in a game with a point spread of nearly 40 points just couldn’t get past 13, and the Australian junior off the bench playing at the time with the four high-profile freshmen got what rarely happens — a steal from Jason Dunne for a breakaway.

“I don’t want to take the credit. There were a number of plays that picked us up,” White said. “The crowd got into it. The guys had more energy, and more communication.”

But there’s no mistaking, that play pulled the pin on getting Duke back in gear.

This wasn’t necessarily a surprise. White was discovered on tape, Krzyzewski talked to some contacts developed internationally through coaching Team USA, and he’s come to Duke and progressed in what was once the traditional role.

“If we become the team that I hope we become, it’ll be because of the energy we have on defense that will lead to offense,” Krzyzewski said.

White said that message was relayed at intermission.

“We just needed to evaluate ourselves, play with more passion and emotion,” he said. “They’re a great team. We just didn’t take care of what coach shouldn’t have to worry about, and that’s our effort.”

Funny thing about that halftime message from the coach.

“He told us we were playing like little kids,” said Zion Williamson, the muscular dunk machine freshman.

They’re not little. They’re big, they’re athletic, they’re long in the arms.

And the main players are freshmen.

There won’t be too many nights like Hartford, when the style doesn’t include a low post and the scheme is synchronized among veterans; when the opponent is clearly overmatched yet still capable of pulling a stunner.

“We’ve played great defense over the years,” Krzyzewski said, “and this team can play great defense and can block shots. That helps.”

