DURHAM — We’re getting close.

Hurry up with the presents, and then buckle up. The ACC nonconference schedule is just about done.

Most of these institutions of higher learning, aka basketball powerhouses, are breaking for exams this week. No. 1 Gonzaga comes to Carolina on Saturday, and we’re ever closer to the grind that makes Tobacco Road home to the best college basketball in the nation.

Seven ACC teams have wins over ranked teams; they are a collective 10-8 thus far. And no, that’s not all Duke (two) and Carolina (one) — Florida State has beaten two, and even Virginia Tech is among those with one. Did you know Clemson has been ranked most of the season?

But the Blue Devils, Virginia and the Tar Heels — that was the predicted order, by a significant amount over Syracuse in fourth, and nothing dramatic has changed the landscape as we round the season’s quarter-pole.

That trio is loaded. And in the case of Duke and Virginia, particularly on defense.

The Blue Devils on Saturday eased past a very good Yale team — it has beaten Miami, Cal and went to double-overtime at Memphis — with still more comparisons to Duke defensive teams of the past. That’s high praise for the one-and-doners.

“They listen and they want to do what we want them to do,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We’re better. If we stay healthy, we’re going to get better because they have good attitudes, they have great chemistry, they believe in us, I believe in them.

“We’ve got all the intangibles. We just have to get the experience of playing.”

In point guard Tre Jones, he has a defender capable of pressuring the ball as did national defensive player of the year point guards Tommy Amaker and Steve Wojciechowski. Yale was scheduled because it returns seven who have started and they’re projected high in the Ivy League. Jones’ pressure out front caused the veteran club to start just a step or so further from the basket, an extra dribble to get going, and the Blue Devils could deny and switch without as much risk.

“Our guys are learning that kind of stuff,” Krzyzewski said.

He also likes how they learned to handle six games in 15 days, with travel and a lot of instruction.

“We are finding our stride, but still, it’s only 10 games and we’ve got a lot to improve on,” said freshman Zion Williamson.

No question there. Still, he made no bones about the goal.

“We’re looking to be the best defensive team in the country,” Williamson said.

First, they’ll need to be the best in the ACC. That’s the calling card of Tony Bennett teams in Charlottesville.

The unbeaten No. 4 Wahoos drew unranked Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and otherwise have only been extended by Wisconsin in the Bahamas. There’s no marquee game otherwise on their schedule before league play begins and really, that’s a shame.

Carolina, on the other hand, has beaten then-No. 17 UCLA and lost at No. 5 Michigan. In facing Gonzaga next, the Tar Heels will get the rarity of hosting a No. 1 team not named Duke. They play No. 9 Kentucky a week later in Chicago.

Heckuva schedule Ol’ Roy put together.

The ACC bloodshed will be rapid. With 15 teams, it has to be.

In January’s first 20 days, we’ll see Clemson at Duke, Florida State at Virginia, Syracuse at Notre Dame, Carolina at State, Clemson at Syracuse, Virginia at Clemson, Duke at Florida State, Syracuse at Duke, Notre Dame at Carolina, Virginia at Duke, and State at Notre Dame.

Those are all good teams, the kind of teams that play in Sweet 16s. All will not win.

This league doesn’t disappoint. Never has.

Enjoy the final tune-ups, grab some eggnog to wash it all down. Then buckle up.

Tobacco Road’s finest hour is near.

Duke’s Zion Williamson listens to head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the first half of Saturdays’ 91-58 win over Yale. Williamson and the Blue Devils are among the best in the country, and even with his impressive offensive display, may yet become known as one of Krzyzewski’s best defensive teams.

