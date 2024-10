TABOR CITY — East Bladen held South Columbus to a deuce in the first half en route to a 17-10 junior varisty girls basketball win Friday night.

The Lady Eagles were led by Mariah Smith with six points. Merritt Martin and Shanell McMillian had four each.

East Bladen led 5-2 at intermission.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_basketball1-1.jpg