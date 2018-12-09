TABOR CITY — East Bladen fell 68-52 at South Columbus on Friday night in boys high school basketball.

The Eagles were denied a second Three Rivers Conference victory in as many outings and fell to 1-3 overall. South Columbus stayed unbeaten at 2-0 in the Three Rivers and 3-0 for the season.

Junior Tayshaun Berkeley and sophomore Javant McDowell led the guests with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Stallions were paced by Shiquaun Conyers with 24 points, Cameron Ethridge with 12 and Riley Hewett with 11.

East Bladen hosts Red Springs on Tuesday.

Tayshaun Berkeley
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_12-Tayshaun-Berkeley.jpgTayshaun Berkeley

Bladen Journal

East Bladen (52) — Tayshaun Berkeley 11, Javant McDowell 10, Greyson Heustess 9, Keshaun Davis 9, Pierce Melvin 5, Freddy Wooten 4, Bryon Bowen, 2, Rashard Willis 2, Juwan Baldwin, Corey McKoy, Darrell Banks.

South Columbus (68) — Shiquaun Conyers 24, Cameron Ethridge 12, Riley Hewett 11, Traquan Bellamy 7, Rajon Graham 5, Aveon Bellamy 3, Xavier Riggins 2, Rakeem Gerald 2, Jaquan Jordan 2, Jordan Johnson.

East Bladen 15 12 13 12 — 52

South Columbus 20 8 22 18 — 68