TABOR CITY — East Bladen fell 68-52 at South Columbus on Friday night in boys high school basketball.

The Eagles were denied a second Three Rivers Conference victory in as many outings and fell to 1-3 overall. South Columbus stayed unbeaten at 2-0 in the Three Rivers and 3-0 for the season.

Junior Tayshaun Berkeley and sophomore Javant McDowell led the guests with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Stallions were paced by Shiquaun Conyers with 24 points, Cameron Ethridge with 12 and Riley Hewett with 11.

East Bladen hosts Red Springs on Tuesday.

