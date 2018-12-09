TABOR CITY — Freshman Mya McDonald scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, helping unbeaten East Bladen by South Columbus 73-20 in girls high school basketball Friday night.

The Lady Eagles led the Three Rivers Conference clash 19-2 after a quarter and 35-16 at intermission. The Lady Stallions scored just two points in each of the final two periods.

East Bladen is 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Three Rivers and host to Red Springs on Tuesday. South Columbus tumbled to 1-3 in all games, 0-2 in the league.

Juniors Patience Ward and Erica McKoy added 14 and 10 points, respectively. McKoy also had four assists. Senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson had seven rebounds and four steals.

Mya McDonald https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_4-Mya-McDonald.jpg Mya McDonald

Bladen Journal