DUBLIN — Host West Bladen fell behind early and dropped a 77-60 boys basketball game to previously winless Red Springs on Friday night.

The Knights trailed the Three Rivers Conference matchup by double digits after a quarter and 43-33 at intermission.

Junior Tyre Boykin led West Bladen (2-2, 0-1 Three Rivers Conference) with 22 points. Sophomore Shy’ron Adams added 13 points.

Red Springs (1-3, 1-1 Three Rivers) was led by Shyheim Richardson with 25 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Keagon Brayboy scored 19 points and Jaylon Mack 10.

West Bladen is at East Columbus on Tuesday.

Bladen Journal