DUBLIN — Juniors Kasee Singletary and Lexie Corrothers combined for nine points in the final period, lifting West Bladen over Red Springs 38-36 in girls high school basketball Friday night.

The fourth consecutive win for the Lady Knights improved their Three Rivers Conference worksheet to 2-0. Overall, West Bladen is 5-2; it visits East Columbus on Tuesday.

Singletary and Corrothers led the hosts with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Red Springs (1-3, 1-1 Three Rivers) was led by Taylynn Atkinson with 16 points and Jalexis Bratcher with 13.

Bladen Journal