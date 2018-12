ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen felt to visiting Red Springs 21-18 in junior varsity girls basketball Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby led 8-7 at intermission.

Mariah Smith scored seven points and Sierra Strickland six to pace the hosts.

