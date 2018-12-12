West Bladen tumbles in Three Rivers road test

Kerron Washington Kerron Washington

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen lost 58-50 at East Columbus on Tuesday evening in high school boys basketball.

The Knights were led in the Three Rivers Conference clash by 26 points from junior Tyre Boykin. Sophomore Shy’ron Adams and seniors Kerron Washington and Jaheim Lesane all scored five or more points for the guests.

East Columbus (3-3, 1-2 Three Rivers) was led to its first league win by Tyree Burney with 16 points, Donovan Worley with 15 and Alterek Simpson with 10.

West Bladen (2-3, 0-2 Three Rivers) was left one of two teams still winless in the league standings.

Bladen Journal