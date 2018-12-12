West Bladen streak climbs to five at East Columbus

Seniah Johnson Seniah Johnson

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen remained tied atop the Three Rivers Conference girls basketball standings with a 39-24 victory at East Columbus on Tuesday evening.

Lady Knights’ junior Lexie Corrothers scored seven of her 15 points in the final period as the guests pulled away to a fifth straight win. West Bladen, already just two wins shy of equaling last year’s season total, drained five of seven foul shots in the period.

The Lady Knights’ winning streak is their longest since winning six in a row in 2013-14, and four in a row in 2014-15.

West Bladen (6-2, 3-0 Three Rivers) continued to showcase its defense, limiting the Lady Gators (1-5, 0-3 Three Rivers) to three points in the first period and two in the third. Freshman Haley George, juniors Kasee Singletary and Seniah Johnson, and senior S’cjada Ellison each scored five or more points to complement Corrothers.

Seniah Johnson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_21-Seniah-Johnson.jpg Seniah Johnson

Bladen Journal