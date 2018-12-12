East Bladen boys stumble against Red Devils

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Tayshaun Berkeley (12) of East Bladen defends Red Springs' Isaac McQueen on Tuesday evening. The Eagles were defeated 46-32 in the Three Rivers Conference contest. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Tayshaun Berkeley (12) of East Bladen defends Red Springs' Isaac McQueen on Tuesday evening. The Eagles were defeated 46-32 in the Three Rivers Conference contest.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Kenzil McCall considered the calendar, and he considered what he had seen.

“I thought we were getting better, but after tonight, I’m not so sure,” the East Bladen boys basketball coach said after the Eagles were defeated 46-32 by Red Springs on Tuesday evening.

“We took a turn for the worse,” he said.

That said, McCall is optimistic his club will shake out of whatever ails it. On this night it was primiarly turnovers. He said practices before Friday’s trip to unbeaten Three Rivers Conference leader West Columbus will include trying whatever it takes to improve the status quo.

“We’ve seen every defense you can possibly throw at us,” McCall said. “It’s early, but we shouldn’t be turning the ball over like this. Our guard play has got to improve. Right now, we’re turning it over and losing a lot of possessions, and they’re gaining a lot of possessions.”

The Eagles (1-4, 1-2 Three Rivers) led after a quarter but needed better than six minutes to get a field goal in the second quarter, that coming on a 3-pointer from junior Tayshaun Berkeley to pull within 20-16.

East Bladen, which has lost three in a row, twice rallied from 10 or more points behind to within single digits in the third quarter. McCall’s wish to deploy a 1-3-1 zone was met with Red Springs pulling the ball out and milking the clock with an eight-point lead that grew to 41-26 by quarter’s end.

Red Springs (2-3, 2-1 Three Rivers), winless before back-to-back visits to Bladen County, brought the intensity mostly through full-court pressure. At every turn, East Bladen found an active Red Devils’ defender.

“We did not match their intensity,” McCall said.

Sophomore Javant McDowell, a 6-foot-6 presence in the low post, led East Bladen with 11 points. Berkeley added 10.

“We should have gave more effort,” McDowell said.

He added that the Red Devils’ defense could have been handled better, as it was in the fourth quarter.

“It was too late then,” he said.

Still, he has confidence in the Eagles rallying.

“We’ve built a lot of chemistry,” he said.

McCall is hopeful that will show up better in the three games before Christmas.

“You can see body language, and I could tell before the game,” he said with a shake of his head. “It’s my fault. Wednesday and Thursday, we’re going to shore up some things.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Red Springs (46) — Traveze Billinger 2, Jaylen Mack 9, Jayshawn Carthen 4, Keagan Brayboy 8, Isaac McQueen1, Jaylon Woods, Jaylen Donaldson, Kameron McLean 12, Shyheim Richardson 10, Corell Love. East Bladen (32) — Javant McDowell 11, Tayshaun Berkeley 10, Greyson Heustess 5, Corey McKoy 2, Freddy Wooten 2, Keshaun Davis 2, Juwan Baldwin, Robbie Cooley, Darrell Banks. RS 8 15 18 5 — 46 EB 12 4 10 6 — 32

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

