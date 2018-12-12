Lady Eagles’ weaponry continues evolution in 51-point rout

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen freshman Mya McDonald battles for possession with Red Springs' Anyla Hunt in Tuesday's 78-27 victory. Erica McCoy (2) and Anna Kate White (13) are alongside. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen freshman Mya McDonald battles for possession with Red Springs' Anyla Hunt in Tuesday's 78-27 victory. Erica McCoy (2) and Anna Kate White (13) are alongside. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Erica McKoy (2) drives the baseline for East Bladen with teammates Lorna Mendell (43) and Patience Ward (23) ready to crash the boards. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Erica McKoy (2) drives the baseline for East Bladen with teammates Lorna Mendell (43) and Patience Ward (23) ready to crash the boards. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Patience Ward goes strong to the basket against the defense of Red Springs' Omaryah McMillan. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Patience Ward goes strong to the basket against the defense of Red Springs' Omaryah McMillan. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Mya McDonald defends Winter Chavis during Tuesday's 51-point Three Rivers Conference rout. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Mya McDonald defends Winter Chavis during Tuesday's 51-point Three Rivers Conference rout.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Amid a collective mess of a first half, there was growth.

East Bladen, arguably one of the state’s best 2-A girls basketball teams, continued to improve in the low post while throttling visiting Red Springs 78-27 in Three Rivers Conference action Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles (6-0, 3-0 Three Rivers) got another stellar outing from the triumvirate of Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, Erica McKoy and Patience Ward. They scored 44 points, were harassers of Red Springs ballhandlers and triggered a lethal fastbreak that extended into their time on the court with freshmen reserves Alexus Mitchell and Mya McDonald.

Moore-Peterson, McKoy and Ward are all about 5-foot-10, and most nights the best athletes on the floor for both teams. This was no exception.

But inside was Lorna Mendell, the 6-foot-2 junior who figures to be pivotal to the later rounds of postseason success.

“I can feel it coming,” she said with a smile about her evolving skill set. “It will come from all of the team.”

Her toughest critic is likely to be head coach Patty Evers, the only sideline mentor the program has known and among the state’s active wins leaders.

“Lorna’s getting stronger in the post,” she said.

Mendell is gaining confidence in defense without reaching and battling tall for rebounds. Growing but still to blossom is her back-to-the-basket offensive positioning.

East Bladen’s weaponry, rounded out by the versatile and often nimble Ashley Hardin and all-the-little-things efforts of Anna Kate White, put together 30 consecutive points in the second quarter. The Lady Eagles led 48-15 at intermission, with both teams to that point having combined for 39 free throw attempts.

“We were pretty sloppy in the first quarter,” Evers said. “At halftime, I challenged them to pass the ball faster.

“Everybody did a good job tonight.”

Frustrated Red Springs (1-4, 1-2 Three Rivers) lost Raven Cox to ejection in a profanity-laced third-quarter walk up the court alongside a referee. Its head coach, Robert Dove, earned a bench warning and a technical in the first half. Three players, including Cox, were disqualified amid the Red Devils’ 25 fouls.

Ward, a junior, led East Bladen with 22 points. Seniors McKoy and Moore-Peterson had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Off the bench, Mitchell had nine points and McDonald matched Mendell with eight.

Jalexis Bratcher had 11 points for Red Springs. Taylynn Atkinson was limited to six points.

Mendell’s low post improvementa highlight within 51-point rout

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Red Springs (27) — Jalexis Bratcher 11, Taylynn Atkinson 6, Cassidy Pevia 4, Omaryah McMillan 3, Raven Cox 3, Winter Chavis, Sequoria Murray, Tylhia Cummings, Anyla Hunt. East Bladen (78) — Patience Ward 22, Erica McKoy 12, Ja’Tyre Moore-Peterson 10, Alexus Mitchell 9, Mya McDonald 8, Lorna Mendell 8, Ashley Hardin 5, Abbie Cross 2, Katie Evans 2, Anna Kate White. RS 13 2 8 4 — 27 EB 18 30 15 15 —78

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

