Seven from East Bladen named all-region

Seven players from East Bladen have been named to the N.C. Coaches Association all-region team.

They are senior midfielders Ezequiel Arteaga, Greyson Heustess and Pierce Melvin, junior midfielder Gabe Barber, and senior center backs Keshaun Davis and Dan Tatum.

The Eagles were 18-2-2 this season, winning the Three Rivers Conference with a 13-1 mark. East Bladen defeated Trinity in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Dixon in the second round. Dixon lost in the next round to eventual state champion Clinton.

Heustess led the Eagles with 33 goals, 18 assists and 87 steals. Barber had 10 goals, seven assists and 90 steals; Melvin had five goals, 27 assists and 104 steals; Arteaga had four goals, four assists and 108 steals; Tatum had four goals, three assists and 90 steals; and Davis had a goal, four assists and 60 steals.

