Rain causing leaks in gyms has postponed Friday basketball games at two sites for Bladen County schools.

West Bladen was scheduled to host South Robeson and East Bladen was to be the guest of West Columbus. Both Three Rivers Conference contests featured girls and boys games for junior varsity and varsity.

West Bladen has not announced a rescheduled date.

East Bladen will trek to West Columbus on Jan. 9.

West Bladen’s varsity boys also still have a game to resume at Fairmont. That game reached the second quarter before condensation on the floor caused the suspension.

