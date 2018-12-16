Wooten: Defense covered by the offense in Carolina victory over No. 4 Gonzaga

The Associated Press North Carolina's Seventh Woods guards Gonzaga's Greg Foster Jr. (4) during Saturday's Tar Heels win. The Associated Press North Carolina's Seventh Woods guards Gonzaga's Greg Foster Jr. (4) during Saturday's Tar Heels win.

CHAPEL HILL — Outshooting the opponent is an option, just not necessarily the most reliable.

North Carolina’s struggles defending were well-covered by the offense Saturday night in a 103-90 victory over No. 4 Gonzaga. For whatever steps forward the No. 12 Tar Heels took defensively, there were also missteps.

Cameron Johnson, with a game-high 25 points, said the Tar Heels will improve “by making the other team uncomfortable, not allowing line drives.”

The Zags had several of the latter and didn’t seem necessarily unnerved by the Heels’ defenders or what head coach Roy Williams called the best Smith Center crowd for a December non-conference game.

The Zags’ leading scorers of Rui Hachimura, Zach Norvell Jr. and Brandon Clarke were the assignments, respectively, of Luke Maye, Kenny Williams and Garrison Brooks. Results were mixed, but the Heels’ commanding double-digit lead established in the first half and maintained for the better part of the second left all but Norvell off the normal pace until it was too late.

Reserve point guard Seventh Woods, who electrified offensively, said the Tar Heels just need repetitions.

“We’ve got to take pride in our defense,” he said. “We had a lot of breakdowns defensively.”

His coach put it another way.

“We had two out of three plays we didn’t even know who the dickens we were guarding down there,” Williams said. “If I’d been watching it on television, I’d have said who is this idiot coaching them?”

His humor was only partially self-depreciating.

He has a deep friendship with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. He realizes the strength of the team that knocked off Duke and took its No. 1 ranking. The Zags were bidding for an 11th straight true road win, dating back to last season, and shot 50.8 percent from the floor.

The Tar Heels had to play well to win. And in many ways they did.

“We guarded every now and then, but for the most part, we have to a better job on the defensive end,” the coach said. “That’s been the problem so far, and still is.”

Offense hasn’t been the question this season for the Tar Heels, and it wasn’t this night either. Nor was rebounding. After missing seven of their first nine shots, Carolina roared through the first half with efficiency — on both ends for the most part.

“Take away the turnovers, and miscommunication on the defensive end of the floor several times, I thought we did a lot of good things,” Williams said. “If we don’t play really, really well, we can’t win this game.”

And if the defense doesn’t improve, it can’t win the last two weekends of March.

In describing Gonzaga’s scheme, Williams paid tribute to its difficulty.

“They slip or roll. It’s hard to play,” he said of the action. “Their big guys, their offensive players look like they’re setting a screen and right before contact, they slip to the basket. And that’s really hard to defend.”

But Carolina did on occasion, as Few noted, and Williams left an opening of optimism his squad will continue to improve.

“Garrison was nice,” he said of the 6-foot-9, 230-pound sophomore. “He does a nice job defensively. Yesterday, he and Kenny were sensational defensively. Tonight … their post players are really good, and if you get caught behind, they’re going to score on you.”

Which they did, more than a few times. Subsequently, Carolina would build the lead past a dozen, but the Zags would chop it back to or below 10.

Williams recalled his past teams, where some would tell him they’ll just outshoot the opponents. They might have for the most part, but ultimately they also improved on defense.

“The great teams are the ones that guard,” the coach said. “We’ve got to get better at that.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

