FAIRMONT — East Bladen rebounded from scoring just three points in the second half to clip Fairmont 30-28 in overtime of a junior varsity girls basketball game Monday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles led 23-11 at intermission and entered the extra period deadlocked at 26.

Aaniyah Jackson led the guests with 11 points. Teammates Sierra Strickland and Lavada Jackson added eight and six points, respectively.

