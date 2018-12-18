FAIRMONT — Unbeaten East Bladen withstood 17 turnovers in part by making 27 steals Monday night, rolling past winless Fairmont 66-17 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles have opened the season with seven consecutive wins, four in the Three Rivers. They beat West Brunswick by one and 33 points in addition to wins by 28, 23, 53, 51 and 49.

Since nearly knocking off league unbeaten West Bladen, the Lady Tornadoes (0-5, 0-5 Three Rivers) had dropped league tests by 24, 41 and 38 points.

East Bladen led 33-7 after a period and 54-12 at intermission. Junior Patience Ward scored 16 points, junior Erica McCoy 13, senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 12 and freshman Mya McDonald 11.

Senior Ashley Hardin, Moore-Peterson and McCoy each had five steals. Hardin also had a pair of 3-pointers scoring eight points.

East Bladen assisted 21 of its 28 field goals, with McCoy getting seven assists and Moore-Peterson six.

Ashley Hardin https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_30-Ashley-Hardin.jpg Ashley Hardin

Bladen Journal