Pairings announced for tournament

DUBLIN — Host West Bladen will challenge 4-A Scotland and East Bladen takes on 3-A South Brunswick in the opening round of the Adidas Christmas Tournament.

The Knights are in the 8 p.m. game on Dec. 27, and the Eagles are in the 2 p.m. game.

At 4 p.m., Pinecrest plays First Flight. At 6 p.m., Whiteville plays West Brunswick.

On Dec. 28, afternoon losers meet at 2 p.m., evening losers at 4 p.m., afternoon winners at 6 p.m. and evening winners at 8 p.m.

The final day’s games are at the same times, respectively, to determine seventh place, fifth place, third place and the champion.

Clinton defeated Scotland 80-57 to win the 2017 event.

