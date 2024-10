WHITEVILLE — West Bladen lost for the third straight outing Tuesday night, falling 70-57 at Whiteville in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball.

Junior Tyre Boykin scored 22 points to lead the Knights, who fell to 2-4 overall and stayed winless in three league tilts. Senior Kesean Lewis added 11 points.

Whiteville won its fourth straight and is 6-2 overall, 3-2 in the Three Rivers. Cameron Richardson led the hosts with 18 points. Antonio McFadded added 17.

Kesean Lewis https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_14-Kesean-Lewis.jpg Kesean Lewis

Bladen Journal