Road warrior Lady Knights clip Whiteville, 52-50

WHITEVILLE — West Bladen continued its role as a road warrior, clipping Whiteville 52-50 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball Tuesday evening.

The Lady Knights got 16 and 15 points from juniors Kasee Singletary and Lexie Corrothers, respectively. Senior Carley Dawson added eight.

West Bladen has won four straight on the road and is 5-1 away from the Castle this season. At 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the Three Rivers, the Lady Knights are a win away on each ledger from matching last season’s total.

Without a holiday tournament to play in, West Bladen will have 14 days without a game, returning to the hardwood Jan. 2 at home with West Columbus.

Marquasia Smith led Whiteville with 18 points. Trinity Smith chipped in 13.

