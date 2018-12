ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s junior varsity girls leveled their record with a 30-15 thumping of visiting West Columbus on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles climbed to 3-3 behind 10 points from Ronkira Lennon and six from Sierra Strickland. Lavada Jackson added four.

East Bladen led 12-2 after a period and held West Columbus without another point until the final period, building a 26-2 lead.

