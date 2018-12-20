East Bladen faces host Hoggard in Brogdon tournament opener

WILMINGTON — East Bladen’s girls basketball team will open the 25th annual Leon Brogdon Holiday Basketball Tournament challenging host Hoggard.

The tournament is next week, Thursday through Saturday, and makes use of two gyms, Boles and Hebbe. Games are at 3, 4:30, 6 and 7:30 each day.

The Lady Eagles and Lady Vikings tangle at 6 p.m. on the opening night. The other game in their half of the eight-team bracket, at 7:30 p.m., matches Laney against Conway, South Carolina.

In the afternoon games, Pamlico plays Ashley at 3 and Union Pines takes on New Hanover at 4:30.

The tournament committee says, to prevent New Hanover county matchups, both the winners and losers brackets may be adjusted.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Brogden-logo.jpg