FAIRMONT — East Bladen struggled for points in the final period and fell 47-37 to host Fairmont in Three Rivers Conference high school boys basketball Monday night.

The Eagles (1-5, 1-3 Three Rivers) lost in their fourth straight outing, scoring just six points in the final period as the Golden Tornadoes pulled away.

Sophomore Javant McDowell led East Bladen with 12 points, senior Greyson Heustess added nine and senior Keshaun Davis scored seven. Fairmont’s Javon Morris led all scorers with 26 points.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_basketball1-9.jpg

Bladen Journal