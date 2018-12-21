FAIRMONT — East Bladen struggled for points in the final period and fell 47-37 to host Fairmont in Three Rivers Conference high school boys basketball Monday night.

The Eagles (1-5, 1-3 Three Rivers) lost in their fourth straight outing, scoring just six points in the final period as the Golden Tornadoes pulled away.

Sophomore Javant McDowell led East Bladen with 12 points, senior Greyson Heustess added nine and senior Keshaun Davis scored seven. Fairmont’s Javon Morris led all scorers with 26 points.

Bladen Journal

East Bladen (37) — Javant McDowell 12, Greyson Heustess 9, Keshaun Davis 7, Bryon Bowen 6, Juwan Baldwin 3, Tayshaun Berkeley, Pierce Melvin, Freddy Wooten, Robbie Cooley, Darrell Banks, Corey McKoy.

Fairmont (47) — Javon Morris 26, Kobe Davis 6, Valentin Cruz 5, Thomas Simms 4, Kaheem Pittman 3, Dazon Ellerby 2, Kadeem Leonard 1, Tyrese Bradley, Jordan Waters, Xavier Covington, Joshua Duran, Sharron Wilson, Jakeem Moore.

East Bladen 13 4 14 6 — 37

Fairmont 12 13 10 12 — 47