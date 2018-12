Bryon Bowen Bryon Bowen

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost for the second time in three nights Wednesday, falling to visiting West Columbus 56-31 in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball.

The Eagles (1-6) slid to 1-4 in the Three Rivers. Unbeaten league-leader West Columbus is 5-0 and 6-1 overall.

Senior Bryon Bowen led the hosts with nine points. East Bladen trailed 22-13 at intermission and 42-22 entering the fourth quarter.

Ty’Quawn Johnson led the Vikings with 15 points.

