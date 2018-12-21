ELIZABETHTOWN — Junior Patience Ward scored a career-high 35 points and East Bladen routed visiting West Columbus 71-31 Wednesday evening in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Patty Evers finished the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule 8-0, with five wins in Three Rivers play. West Columbus exited 3-5 overall, 2-3 in the league.

Junior Erica McKoy added 16 points for the victors, who next go to Wilmington for the 25th annual Leon Brogdon Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Vikings were paced by Tah’nijah McKoy with 11 points.

Bladen Journal