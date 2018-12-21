ELIZABETHTOWN — Junior Patience Ward scored a career-high 35 points and East Bladen routed visiting West Columbus 71-31 Wednesday evening in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Patty Evers finished the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule 8-0, with five wins in Three Rivers play. West Columbus exited 3-5 overall, 2-3 in the league.

Junior Erica McKoy added 16 points for the victors, who next go to Wilmington for the 25th annual Leon Brogdon Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Vikings were paced by Tah’nijah McKoy with 11 points.

Patience Ward
West Columbus (31) – Tah’nijah McKoy 11, LeOndra Smith 8, Willow Stackhouse 8, Tiyarna Braddy 4, Kianta Powell, Haley Brown, Jamesee Lawson, J’Lan Brownlee, Saudia Hemingway, Ty’Lishian Gaddy, Crystaisa Paige.

East Bladen (71) – Patience Ward 35, Erica McKoy 16, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 6, Mya McDonald 3, Alexus Mitchell 3, Anna Kate White 2, Katie Evans 2, Ashley Hardin 2, Lorna Mendell 2, Lily Lin, Abbie Cross, Kabarah Moore.

West Columbus 4 4 16 7 — 31

East Bladen 12 19 26 14 — 71