Three Bladen teams to enjoy holiday dribblefest extravaganzas

DUBLIN — Larger schools have come and gone.

But the annual Christmas tournament at West Bladen continues to be ruled by those in the 2-A classification.

The seventh rendition of the high school boys basketball holiday dribblefest begins Thursday, with Adidas the new sponsor. Games are each day at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., with the host Knights bidding for a fourth crown and East Bladen gunning for its first.

The East Bladen girls will also be in an eight-team extravaganza, traveling to Hoggard High School in Wilmington for the 25th annual Leon Brogdon Holiday Basketball Tournament. The Lady Eagles will be challenged, the eight teams through Thursday bringing in a collective 38-18 record, winning streaks adding up to 26 games and programs that in 2017 were a state runner-up, East finalist and two sectional finalists. Only two didn’t make last year’s state playoffs.

At West Bladen, the hosts will be attempting to snap a three-game skid when they take on 4-A Scotland in the evening nightcap. West Bladen is 2-4 while the Scots enter 1-7, having snapped their season-long skid the night before their football team played for the state championship.

Whiteville enters the hottest team, having won four straight and climbed to 6-2. They’ll face West Brunswick, a 3-A program that enters 4-3. It’s a matchup involving two of the only three teams in the field with winning records.

The winners and losers of those two games meet the second day.

East Bladen is in the other half of the bracket, trying to snap a five-game losing streak against 3-A South Brunswick in Thursday’s 2 p.m. opener. The Eagles are 1-6 and without a win since knocking off Whiteville; the Cougars are 3-3.

At 4 p.m., Pinecrest (8-1) takes on First Flight (4-4). Pinecrest lost its opener of the Holiday in the Pines Tournament last Thursday, snapping an unbeaten run. The Knighthawks have one of four programs in the field that made last year’s state tournament.

Scotland and Pinecrest had the best playoff runs of the programs last year, reaching the sectional finals. First Flight was a second-round victim and South Brunswick exited in the first round.

Clinton won last year’s holiday edition.

At Hoggard, tournament officials may adjust the brackets to help New Hanover County teams avoid each other throughout. In addition to East Bladen (8-0) and Hoggard (6-3) at 6 p.m. the first day, Pamlico (5-0) plays Ashley (5-1) at 3 p.m., Union Pines (4-4) takes on New Hanover (3-1) at 4:30 p.m. and Conway, South Carolina, (0-8) plays Laney (7-1) at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament uses two gyms at the school. Games are at the same times on Friday and Saturday as well. If the bracket holds, East Bladen would play either Conway or Laney the second day.

Pamlico was last year’s 1-A state runner-up with a 26-2 ledger, Laney was 28-3 and an East finalist, and sectional finals exits were recorded by 27-2 East Bladen and 22-8 New Hanover. A 24-5 Hoggard team was bumped in the second round.

The eight programs were 167-57 a year ago, with East Bladen, Pamlico, Laney and Hoggard combining for 105-12 of that.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Championships Following are the championship game scores for the high school boys basketball tournament played at West Bladen since inception in 2012: 2017: Clinton 80, Scotland 57 2016: West Bladen 59, Dillon S.C. 57 2015: West Bladen 67, Hoke County 66 (OT) 2014: West Bladen 75, Fairmont 60 2013: Whiteville 75, South Columbus 64 2012: Whiteville 59, Lumberton 45

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

