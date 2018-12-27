East Bladen rallies late before falling to South Brunswick

Keshaun Davis Keshaun Davis

DUBLIN — Freddy Wooten’s hot hand in the rallied East Bladen to a fourth-quarter tie before South Brunswick hung on for a 36-34 victory Thursday afternoon.

The opening game of the Adidas Christmas Tournament hosted by West Bladen High School was a struggle offensively. The Cougars led 23-15 at intermission behind a 14-point first quarter from 6-foot-6 senior Jace McKenney. East Bladen charged from a 25-18 hole to begin the final period to a 28-28 tie on a trio of 3-pointers from Wooten.

McKenney finished with 26 points to lead all scorers.

Senior guard Keshaun Davis led East Bladen with 12 points. Wooten scored all of his points in the fourth quarter flurry.

East Bladen (1-7), which has dropped six in a row, plays the 2 p.m. game on Friday, while South Brunswick (4-3) advanced into the winners’ bracket evening session at 6 p.m. against either First Flight or Pinecrest.

