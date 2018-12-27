Pinecrest topples First Flight in holiday tournament opener

DUBLIN — Pinecrest moved into the winners’ bracket of the Adidas Christmas Tournament, turning back First Flight 65-50 on Thursday afternoon at West Bladen High School.

The Patriots led by 20 at intermission and won their ninth of 10 starts. Senior Zion Bailey scored 19 points, senior Clayton Coe 13, sophomore Bradlee Haskell 12 and senior Caleb Garges 10.

First Flight’s modest two-game winning streak was snapped. The Nighthawks (4-5) were led in scoring by junior Dylan Blake with 23 points and senior Reese Jones with nine.

Bladen Journal