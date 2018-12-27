Pinecrest topples First Flight in holiday tournament opener

By: Bladen Journal

DUBLIN — Pinecrest moved into the winners’ bracket of the Adidas Christmas Tournament, turning back First Flight 65-50 on Thursday afternoon at West Bladen High School.

The Patriots led by 20 at intermission and won their ninth of 10 starts. Senior Zion Bailey scored 19 points, senior Clayton Coe 13, sophomore Bradlee Haskell 12 and senior Caleb Garges 10.

First Flight’s modest two-game winning streak was snapped. The Nighthawks (4-5) were led in scoring by junior Dylan Blake with 23 points and senior Reese Jones with nine.

Pinecrest (65) — Zion Bailey 19, Clayton Coe 13, Bradlee Haskell 12, Caleb Garges 10, Dillon Drennan 6, Sam Stoltz 3, Noah Lyons 2, Jackson Bode, Deonte Haye, Jasper Ardinger, Will Bode, Ethan Lupo, Sincere Carter.

First Flight (50) — Dylan Blake 23, Reese Jones 9, Jordan High 7, Grayson Bell 6, Alex Nicholas 3, Kamrin Grissom 2, Zion Nobles, Tyler Witt, Joseph Davidson, Justin Beasley, Callahan Lutz, Charlie Kitchen, Dean Torchia, Braden Savona.

Pinecrest 17 19 9 20 —65

First Flight 7 9 10 24 — 50