West Bladen humbled in quarterfinal nightcap

DUBLIN — West Bladen’s loss in the final game of the first day of the Adidas Christmas Tournament left only one small school to carry on tradition for the holiday event.

The tournament has been won each year by a 2-A school. But after the Knights tumbled 81-59 to Scotland County, only 2-A Whiteville remains in the hunt for the championship among 3-A and 4-A semifinalists.

The Knights (2-5), try to snap a four-game skid Friday at 4 against West Brunswick.

The Scots (2-7), of the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference, won their second straight to earn a date opposite the Wolfpack. Pinecrest, also of the Sandhills, challenges 3-A South Brunswick of the Mideastern Conference in the first semifinal at 6 p.m.

Junior Tyre Boykin led the 2-A hosts from the Three Rivers Conference with 22 points. Seniors Kesean Lewis and Jaheim Lesane added 13 points each.

Scotland’s C.J. Settles led all scorers with 26 points, with 23 coming after intermission. Trey Graham added 16 points.

West Bladen led 8-0 and trailed 15-8 after a quarter. Settles drained eight 3-pointers on the night, including four in the third period and three in the final quarter.

