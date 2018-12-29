East Bladen rebounds from only loss, tops 4-A Ashley

Patty Evers Patty Evers

WILMINGTON — East Bladen rebounded from its only girls basketball loss of the season, beating 4-A Ashley 44-40 Friday in the 25th annual Leon Brogdon Holiday Basketball Tournament at New Hanover High School.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Patty Evers, clipped by host New Hanover the previous night, climbed to 9-1. The Lady Screaming Eagles of head coach Adrienne Gale, who opened the season with five consecutive wins, fell to 5-3 the day after a 60-20 thumping from 1-A Pamlico County, last year’s state runner-up.

Junior Erica McKoy led the victors with 13 points. Ja’Tyra Moore Peterson, the senior headed to UNC Pembroke who was shut out on Thursday, scored 11 points and freshman Mya McDonald added nine.

Baili Davenport led Ashley with 13 points. Ava Toppin and Lexi Hinson added eight each.

