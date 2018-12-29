Eagles victimized by hot-shooting First Flight

DUBLIN — East Bladen knew the reputation of First Flight.

Friday, they absorbed one of the Nighthawks’ better punches. The Eagles tumbled 88-49 in the consolation side of the seventh annual Adidas Christmas Tournament, tormented by a 52-point second half from the Dare County guests.

Sophomore Javont McDowell led East Bladen with 12 points and senior Keshaun Davis added 10. Corey McKoy, a junior guard, added seven.

First Flight made 17 shots from 3-point range, a place where it has built a reputation. Reese Jones scored 24 points, and Jordan High and Dylan Blake had 21 each. Grayson Bell added 12.

The Nighthawks pushed ahead 36-27 at intermission. East Bladen head coach Kenzil McCall said First Flight “shot the lights out” after that.

The loss for East Bladen was its seventh in a row and dropped the Eagles to 1-8, setting up a seventh-place game with West Bladen.

First Flight, of the 2-A Northeastern Coastal Conference, moved back to .500 at 5-5.

East Bladen (49) — Javont McDowell 12, Keshaun Davis 10, Corey McKoy 7, Bryon Bowen 6, Freddy Wooten 5, Greyson Heustess 5, Pierce Melvin 3, Tayshaun Berkeley 1, Juwan Baldwin, Robbie Cooley, Darrell Banks.

First Flight (88) — Reese Jones 24, Dylan Blake 21, Jordan High 21, Grayson Bell 12, Kamrin Grissom 6, Josett Dawson 2, Justin Beasley 2, Zion Nobles, Tyler Wit, Alex Nicholas, Callahan Lutz, Charlie Kitchin, Devin Torehien, Braden Javonna.

East Bladen 7 20 10 12 — 49

First Flight 21 15 26 26 — 88