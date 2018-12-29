Eagles victimized by hot-shooting First Flight

Corey McKoy Corey McKoy

DUBLIN — East Bladen knew the reputation of First Flight.

Friday, they absorbed one of the Nighthawks’ better punches. The Eagles tumbled 88-49 in the consolation side of the seventh annual Adidas Christmas Tournament, tormented by a 52-point second half from the Dare County guests.

Sophomore Javont McDowell led East Bladen with 12 points and senior Keshaun Davis added 10. Corey McKoy, a junior guard, added seven.

First Flight made 17 shots from 3-point range, a place where it has built a reputation. Reese Jones scored 24 points, and Jordan High and Dylan Blake had 21 each. Grayson Bell added 12.

The Nighthawks pushed ahead 36-27 at intermission. East Bladen head coach Kenzil McCall said First Flight “shot the lights out” after that.

The loss for East Bladen was its seventh in a row and dropped the Eagles to 1-8, setting up a seventh-place game with West Bladen.

First Flight, of the 2-A Northeastern Coastal Conference, moved back to .500 at 5-5.

