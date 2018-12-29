West Bladen drops fifth in a row

DUBLIN — West Bladen lost for the fifth straight outing, falling 70-53 to West Brunswick on Friday in the seventh annual Adidas Christmas Tournament.

The Knights (2-6) trailed by just three at the intermission.

West Bladen was paced by junior Tyre Boykin’s 14 points, 12 from sophomore Shy’ron Adams and 10 from senior Jaheim Lesane. Junior Nolan Bryant pitched in six.

The 3-A Trojans, of the Mideastern Conference, were led by 24 points from 6-foot-2 junior guard J’vian McCray. Jadyn Parker, a 6-foot-7 junior, added 13.

West Brunswick (70) — J’vian McCray 24, Jadyn Parker 13, Alex Younts 9, Christian Williams 7, Hayden Grimes 6, Make Surigao 5, Ethan Hewett 2, DeAndre Clarida 2, William McRainey 2, Caleb Gilbert, Isaiah Yuricek, Jaquice Daniels.

West Bladen (53) — Tyre Boykin 14, Shy’ron Adams 12, Jaheim Lesane 10, Nolan Bryant 6, Kesean Lewis 5, Kerron Washington 4, Nijeah McKoy 2, Trenton Lyons, Donovan Stone, Drew Harris, Cameron Taylor, Jackson Norris, Tra’shawn Ballard, Eddie Perez-Ortiz.

West Brunswick 11 15 21 23 — 70

West Bladen 14 9 16 14 — 53