West Bladen drops fifth in a row

Nolan Bryant Nolan Bryant

DUBLIN — West Bladen lost for the fifth straight outing, falling 70-53 to West Brunswick on Friday in the seventh annual Adidas Christmas Tournament.

The Knights (2-6) trailed by just three at the intermission.

West Bladen was paced by junior Tyre Boykin’s 14 points, 12 from sophomore Shy’ron Adams and 10 from senior Jaheim Lesane. Junior Nolan Bryant pitched in six.

The 3-A Trojans, of the Mideastern Conference, were led by 24 points from 6-foot-2 junior guard J’vian McCray. Jadyn Parker, a 6-foot-7 junior, added 13.

Nolan Bryant https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_33-Nolan-Bryant.jpg Nolan Bryant

Bladen Journal