East Bladen girls take two of three from 4-As in Brogdon tourney

Ja'Tyra Moore-Peterson Ja'Tyra Moore-Peterson

WILMINGTON — East Bladen outscored New Hanover by 10 at the foul line and captured a 45-42 victory Saturday in its finale of the 25th annual Leon Brogdon Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Hosted by Hoggard High School, the tournament rerouted teams on the bracket to help league mates avoid extra games against the same opponent. East Bladen went through all 4-A competition, falling to Hoggard in its opener before beating Ashley and the Wildcats to move to 10-1.

East Bladen’s 17-for-29 effort at the foul line, despite six misses in the fourth quarter, bested the 7-for-25 of New Hanover. The Lady Wildcats’ Montaisha Sutton was 1-for-8 at the line in the final period.

Junior Patience Ward led East Bladen with 15 points, hitting nine of 12 foul shots. Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, a senior headed to play for UNC Pembroke next season, tallied 11 points and senior Anna Kate White chipped in seven.

Andrehya Shuford scored 19 to lead New Hanover (4-3) and Sutton added eight.

Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_31-Ja-Tyra-Moore-Peterson-2.jpg Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson

Bladen Journal