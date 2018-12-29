East Bladen girls take two of three from 4-As in Brogdon tourney

By: Bladen Journal
Ja'Tyra Moore-Peterson

WILMINGTON — East Bladen outscored New Hanover by 10 at the foul line and captured a 45-42 victory Saturday in its finale of the 25th annual Leon Brogdon Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Hosted by Hoggard High School, the tournament rerouted teams on the bracket to help league mates avoid extra games against the same opponent. East Bladen went through all 4-A competition, falling to Hoggard in its opener before beating Ashley and the Wildcats to move to 10-1.

East Bladen’s 17-for-29 effort at the foul line, despite six misses in the fourth quarter, bested the 7-for-25 of New Hanover. The Lady Wildcats’ Montaisha Sutton was 1-for-8 at the line in the final period.

Junior Patience Ward led East Bladen with 15 points, hitting nine of 12 foul shots. Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, a senior headed to play for UNC Pembroke next season, tallied 11 points and senior Anna Kate White chipped in seven.

Andrehya Shuford scored 19 to lead New Hanover (4-3) and Sutton added eight.

East Bladen (45) — Patience Ward 15, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 11, Anna Kate White 7, Erica McKoy 5, Ashley Hardin 5, Mya McDonald 2, Katie Evans, Alexus Mitchell, Abbie Cross, Kabarah Moore, Lorna Mendell.

New Hanover (42) — Andrehya Shuford 19, Montaisha Sutton 8, I’dasia Murphy 6, Kybreyah Bryant 5, Tamia Marshall 2, Jackalyn Ingram 2, Sidaya Gibbs, Qassata Turner, Caroline Shaker, Hannah Brigham, Sophia Bradford.

East Bladen 9 13 7 16 — 45

New Hanover 19 5 9 9 — 42